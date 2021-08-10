It Is Impossible To Disappoint God

That title is a bold statement, right? But let me explain. The reality is that for someone to be disappointed, one’s expectations would have to not be met and when it comes to an omniscient God, he very well knows that you are going to fail. In fact, it’s theologically impossible.

There’s a technical term called the ‘aseity’ of God which basically means that God needs nothing. God doesn’t need anything from us. He delights to participate with you and He delights to welcome you in, but don’t give yourself too much credit on what God is doing through you because that’s God working through you, not the other way around.

That’s the best news ever because you can’t fall short of God’s expectations because He knows you are going to fail. If He expects you to fail, how can you fall below that?

A popular Skit Guys video called “God’s Chisel” illustrates this point beautifully as a man has a conversation with God as He is chiseling away all the things that He doesn’t want in the man’s life and the most powerful moment comes at the end of this video. In the exchange, the man stops God and says, “God, I’m just afraid I’m going to let you down.” God’s response in this video is beautiful as he replies, “You were never holding me up.”

Friend’s, you can’t let God down and therefore you can’t fail beyond His love and grace.