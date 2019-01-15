It is not over

Alot has been going on in my life… My cousin has just got custody of 3 younger cousins of ours and she is feeling overwhelmed, please guide her to see the blessing in the struggle. my dad has been an addict & he is living in his car which is no longer in the best condition but thats the only car my mom has but he has no where else to go… I also pray for my Grandma in Law, she starts radiation today due to lung cancer, I also pray for my Grandma who is also dealing with health issues… I also ask for prayers for my whole family all aunts who seem to be in a state of depression as well as my mother. I see their pain & i try my best to be the best motivation for them but it sometimes drains me to just be around their energy.. I love them deeply & i pray they find healing in you. You dont just bring us through trials to leave us there, its for a better purpose so help us to see that purpose. I also pray for a great embark on our careers, Kari, Andre, Baylee, Jakari, Me

I love you