It Was God

My journey started out in darkness and through perseverance, faith, and hope God delivered me from all my addictions as well as saving my soul. God delivered me out of the hands of my enemies. In this part of my Journey I am learning how to let go and let God and have more faith in the plans God has for me to prosper instead of my plans. His ways are not my ways and yes I see that now in all my mistakes and fears. KCBI has gotten me through alot of my dark times with there ministry and music. Thank You for all that you do throughout the World.