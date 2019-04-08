It Was In Jail That He Realized He Was Truly Free

During our Spring Fundraiser, we received a story that was too good not to share from a listener named Andrew.

Here is what he had to say:

“Dear Jeff and Rebecca,

I listen to you KCBI every day. While I typically don’t enjoy your fundraisers, this current one really piqued my interest. I keep hearing about the 10,000 Bibles that you are giving to inmates in Texas. While most people don’t understand how significant this is, I actually know from firsthand experience. I was incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 5 1/2 years. I was just released in June of 2018. It was in prison that I first picked up a Bible, and learned who God is. When I was sentenced, it was the absolute lowest point of my life. I had no other choice but to look up to God and ask Him to pull me out of the pit that I had dug myself into. I know that many people think that jailhouse religion is just a crutch or something that inmates do in hopes of getting out of prison earlier, but for me, that jailhouse religion laid a foundation for my life. There was no way that I could have made it through that time without God. In prison, you are alone. But I learned that Christ was walking right along with me. He was walking with my family while I was gone. In the midst of being in prison, I was finally free for the first time in my life. I was free from the bondage of sin, only because of the blood of Jesus Christ.

Being a follower of Christ in prison is one of the most difficult things that I’ve ever done. Believe it or not, prison isn’t full of angels and choir boys. If other inmates knew you were a Christian, then you were hiding behind the Bible, and you had better believe that they were going to test your walk as often as they could. But once I learned how to walk with Christ in prison, I knew that I’d be able to do it outside of prison, which in all honesty, is just as difficult now as it was then. But the way that I learned was by reading God’s Word every single day. I had a lot of time on my hands (no pun intended), so I devoted each day to learning more about God, His ways, His commands, His mercy, His forgiveness, and His love. I have been giving to KCBI, but I know that I need to increase my giving not only to God but for those that don’t know Him. For me, the only way that I can be successful outside of prison is by continuing to walk in a relationship with God that I established while in prison. I pray that more people give because God’s Word can change the broken lives within the prison system. Please feel free to share my testimony, if it can motivate just one person to give more. Thank you for being God’s servants.

God Bless!

Andrew

Ecclesiastes 12:13″

All we can say is wow! If you gave to KCBI during our Spring Fundraiser, we thank you immensely as you are joining in our mission of changing lives all across North Texas including people like Andrew in the prison system who benefit greatly from having access to God’s word!

