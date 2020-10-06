It’s a Bird! It’s a Plane! It’s … a Flying Paramedic!

I know Mountains may be a foreign concept for my friends down here in Texas but imagine you are hiking with friends up in the mountains and you fall and break your ankle, getting a paramedic to you could take awhile! That team has to hike the same mountain you just hiked up with all the gear…until now!

Now there is a jetpack wearing paramedic service (just picture Iron Man with a first aid kit) for mountain rescues is being trialed in the mountainous Lake District region of the UK by @richardmbrowning of the company @takeongravity . The service would be able to reach someone in 90 seconds instead of the 25 minutes it would take on foot. Their goal is to be able to reach someone quickly and more easily than a helicopter and to aid those with less severe injuries but that impact mobility like a broken ankle. “If the idea takes off, the flying paramedic will be armed with a medical kit, with strong pain relief for walkers who may have suffered fractures, and a defibrillator for those who may have suffered a heart attack,” said Andy Mawson, director of operations at the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS). The 1,050bhp suit will retail around $435,900 and can go 80mph, and reach 12,000 ft, though it’s flown lower for safety reasons. Super Cool Tech! – Lauree