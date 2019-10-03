It’s Bring Your Bible To School Day!

Be a Part of the Movement to Express Our Faith!

Join more than a half a million students TODAY and Bring Your Bible to School!

“Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity,” says 1 Timothy 4:12.

Christian students have a powerful voice of hope in their school! In the Bible, it’s often young people who lead the way for the rest of their culture by providing an example of spiritual boldness and taking a courageous stand for their belief in God. We see this in the books of Daniel and Esther, which tell the stories of a young man and woman, who, despite their youth, had the courage to share God’s truth and love with an unbelieving culture.

As increasing levels of censorship and punishment for Christian values arise, students should feel empowered to express their faith because of the freedoms we’ve been given.

On October 3, 2019, we celebrate this religious freedom and encourage students to bring their own Bible to school! This day is a national movement to encourage students across the US to express their belief in the truth of God’s Word and demonstrate Christ’s love.

Will you join the movement and encourage your student to bring their Bible to school?