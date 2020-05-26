It’s Impossible To Forgive Yourself

I got to work very early this morning and I’ve been behind on emails because fundraiser shakes our schedule up a few times a year. However, something stopped me as I got an email from one of you who gives to the ministry of KCBI. When I asked her how I could pray for her, she said that she can’t forgive herself, that she knows that God has forgiven her, but she cannot forgive herself.

After reading this email, it really was really a joy to get to write her back and share some good news with her. If you are one of those people who have ever struggled with forgiving yourself, this might come as good news to you, too. You’re right! You can’t forgive yourself. You don’t have that power now. God is sovereign, which means he is the only one who is able to forgive us. We tend to think of forgiveness as a feeling but that couldn’t be further from the truth, it’s an act. Forgiveness is the act of letting someone off the hook like forgiving their debts. They no longer have to pay for the damage they did because it is forgiven.

So because of what Christ has done on the cross, because of Christ’s life, crucifixion, resurrection, and ascension, if you are in Christ, which means if you believe in Jesus Christ and call him Lord, then your sins are fully, freely and forever forgiven. So then the question is this: “Am I struggling with forgiveness or am I struggling with shame?” It’s not a matter of forgiveness, you don’t have the power to forgive yourself. God is the only one who can forgive. God has fully, freely, finally and forever forgiven you. So now we can see that what we’re actually grappling with is a shame issue. You’re not feeling un-forgiven because forgiveness isn’t a feeling. What you’re feeling is shame And I have great news for you on that front too.

When Jesus lived the perfect life and then died the singer’s death, What he did was he carried on his shoulders your sin and your shame. He was punished for every last thing you ever would do and will do. That means he knew the worst thing you would ever do thousands of years before you did it. God has purchased your freedom through Christ and he has no buyer’s remorse with you. None at all! When I emailed my friend back, I cited this verse which has ministered to me so many times because of one word in particular:

“Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus,” – Romans 8:1

It says, therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. My favorite word in that verse is now, therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. There will be no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, but there is now, right now, no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus. God has a plan and you have a role, but so does the enemy. Since the enemy knows he can’t mess with your forgiveness, he can’t make you be un-forgiven because that is outside of the scope of his power. What he can do is keep you down with shame.

So don’t diminish the free gift of grace that Christ purchased for you on the cross. By using it, don’t hand the enemy that victory when Christ has already won the war. You’re not fighting for victory, you’re fighting from victory. Christ has freed you not only from your sin, but from your shame. It’s not about whether you can forgive yourself or whether I can forgive myself because it’s not about that. That had no bearing on this conversation whatsoever. God has already fully, finally, freely and forever forgiven you for things that you’ve done, are doing, and will do in the future. He’s already forgiven you if you are in Christ. So refuse the shame, Jesus has already borne it on your behalf. Don’t give the enemy this victory, not when Christ paid such a high cost to give you freedom and everlasting life.