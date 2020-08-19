It’s “Inconceivable” How Much Fun You Are Going To Have With This New Board Game

CALLING ALL PRINCESS BRIDE FANS: There is a new board game headed your way!

The makers of The Settlers of Catan and so many other board games that we love to play with our favorite people have come up with a new board game in celebration of one of our favorite classic movies, The Princess Bride! You have to work together to work through 6 different levels of the games, I’m sure there are some Rodents of Unusual Size, Shrieking Eels, Cliffs of Insanity, some smooches and of course the interrupting grandson (Fred Savage not included). I don’t know about you, but I hope we can this whole social distancing under control by October so I can get some friends together for a game night!