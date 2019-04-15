It’s Jeff’s Birthday!

If you don’t know yet, it is Jeff’s birthday today! The crazy thing is that it’s also his 24th wedding anniversary and Tax Day! Even at the ripe age of 54, Jeff says he feels great! We’ll see how his “couch to 5 Guys” diet regimen goes before we make any further observations. 😉

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!