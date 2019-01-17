It’s Never Too Late For Adoption

“Our son was born with no name on his birth certificate, no father, no height, weight, time… nothing. He spent the next 18 years with no one to claim him as their own. Yesterday he took our name and for the first time has a mom and a dad of his very own.”

Casey and her husband met their son at 16 years old, months away from aging out of the foster care system. They were only 25 and 27 when they became parents to Randall!

PHOTO COURTESY OF CASEY DOUGLAS