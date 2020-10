Could it be that sometimes we have an experience that comes full circle and it’s not at all a coincidence?

Romans 8:28 has been more than on my radar this year and we get the opportunity to continue glorifying God when we share our stories.

Osi shares about a pivotal time in his life where God literally showed him that He CAN and WILL use all things for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose. Listen to his powerful story.