It’s Not A Matter Of If, It’s A Matter Of When

How do we survive the bitterly cold winds of life? When the account has no cash. When the marriage has no joy. When the crib is empty or the grave is occupied. Well Scripture offers a couple of starchy observations.

First, no one gets a free pass. Trouble knocks at the door of us all. Someone needs that reminder. Someone has been led to believe that the Christian life is a yellow-brick road. Consequently, when the inevitable bad stuff happens, the person is forced to face the tough questions about a God who didn’t keep his promises. To which God says, “Well I never made those promises.” God did promise, in John 16:33, “In this world you will have trouble.”

Troubles come with life. We gain nothing by pretending they don’t. It’s not a matter of if we will experience trouble, it’s a matter of when we will.

No one gets a free pass, but we can believe this: one way or another, relief and deliverance will come.

