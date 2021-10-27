When did you learn the words—it’s not fair? What deed exposed you to the imbalanced scales of life?

Have you ever prayed the psalmist’s prayer: “O Lord, how long will you look on?” (Psalm 35:17). When did you first ask the prophet’s question: “Why does the way of the wicked prosper?” (Jeremiah 12:1). Why indeed?

God’s answer is direct– Not long! Scripture reveals a somber promise. “For God has set a day when he will judge the world” (Acts 17:31). Every flip of the calendar brings us closer to the day when God will judge all evil. The Judgment Day has been chosen. The hour is marked and the moment reserved. Judgment is not a possibility but a stark reality.

This is God’s promise: He will forever balance the scales of fairness. And because God’s promises are unbreakable our hope is unshakable!

