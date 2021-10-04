It’s Not Over Until It’s Over

If you know who Corrie Ten Boom was, she was somebody who survived a concentration camp during the Holocaust and has written several books detailing her journey. Her story has also been told in a movie called The Hiding Place which has continued to be a best-seller as a book as well.

She is an incredibly inspirational person so when she says something, I tend to listen to it.

This is what she used to say:

“When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.” – Corrie Ten Boom

The way to deal with discouragement and maybe the antidote for that strong disappointment in your life is to go back and read the story of God. This is what God says to you:

“I am the Lord, the God of every person on the earth. Nothing is impossible for me.” – Jeremiah 32:27

We’ve got to hear and remind ourselves of that truth daily. It’s not over until God says so. We’ve got to hear and be reminded that life’s mishaps and tragedies are not a reason to give up on hope. We’ve got to hear that God still is very much in control and maybe even more to that point, He’s good. I hope that you can find comfort in that today, friend.