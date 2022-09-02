The Friday Night Lights are back on across the state of Texas and you might be headed out tonight to watch a loved one play! The cheering will be loud, the emotions will almost certainly run high, I get it, football is serious business in Texas but please… it’s not THAT serious. Now before you report me for heresy, hear me out.

What I mean is it’s never serious enough to cuss at people, to threaten other fans, to fight others, and worst yet as we’ve seen recently, to shoot and kill, over any game. Please remember, that’s all it is, a game. Cheer from a place of kindness, friend.

-Sonny