Afternoons with Sonny

It’s Not THAT Serious…

By September 2, 2022 No Comments

The Friday Night Lights are back on across the state of Texas and you might be headed out tonight to watch a loved one play! The cheering will be loud, the emotions will almost certainly run high, I get it, football is serious business in Texas but please… it’s not THAT serious. Now before you report me for heresy, hear me out.

What I mean is it’s never serious enough to cuss at people, to threaten other fans, to fight others, and worst yet as we’ve seen recently, to shoot and kill, over any game. Please remember, that’s all it is, a game. Cheer from a place of kindness, friend.

-Sonny

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Sonny

“It Had To Be God” A Miracle That Came Out Of Last Week’s Storm in Dallas

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteSeptember 1, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

Healing Takes Time

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteAugust 29, 2022
Afternoons with Sonny

You’ve Broken Through With Your Kids Even If You Don’t Know It

Sonny Delfyette
Sonny DelfyetteAugust 26, 2022
X