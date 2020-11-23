Afternoons with Lauree & Doug

It’s Not Too Early To Put Up Christmas Decorations

By November 23, 2020 No Comments

We’re days away from Thanksgiving which means you’ve surely seen someone on social media asking if it’s too early to put up their Christmas decorations or listen to Christmas music. It’s almost tradition at this point! Maybe you’re the person who has asked and allows your friends here at KCBI to give you green (white and red) light on kicking off your decorating! And while you’re getting down those decorations, make sure you have on 90.9 KCBI because we’ve started playing your favorite Christmas classics!

