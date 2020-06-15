Afternoons with Lauree

It’s Okay To Care For Yourself Too

By June 15, 2020 No Comments

Raise your hand if you came out of this weekend feeling burdened, fatigued, exhausted. It makes sense, there’s a lot of big things going on in our country, our culture, and our communities. These aren’t things that can’t be cured by a BBQ or sleeping in on Saturday morning. I get it, I’m there too.

Jennie Allen, the creator of the IF:Gathering, shared a really special moment on her social media the other day that really spoke to this place in me.

The caption of that shared moment reads “Fatigue. It comes when your heart has carried more than it was built to carry. It’s been a week y’all. It’s been a year. ⁣

A couple weeks ago we commissioned our girl into the world, we prayed over her and told her to care….Care about her world, her people, her Jesus, but also to care for herself. ⁣

Jesus didn’t say “love your neighbor more than yourself”, he said “love them AS yourself.”⁣

It’s ok that you are tired. It’s ok you feel need. It’s ok to pull away. It’s ok to rest. It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to care for yourself too.

Deep breath, my friends. God is making a way through this. Not by our strength, but by his.

You May Also Like

Afternoons with Lauree

Hard Hearts Cause Ignorant Minds

Lauree
LaureeJune 12, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

Top Summer Activities To Keep The Kids Entertained

Lauree
LaureeJune 11, 2020
Afternoons with Lauree

“Will You Just Please Pray?” A Story of Encouragement From Our KCBI Family

Lauree
LaureeJune 10, 2020
X