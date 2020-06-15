It’s Okay To Care For Yourself Too

Raise your hand if you came out of this weekend feeling burdened, fatigued, exhausted. It makes sense, there’s a lot of big things going on in our country, our culture, and our communities. These aren’t things that can’t be cured by a BBQ or sleeping in on Saturday morning. I get it, I’m there too.

Jennie Allen, the creator of the IF:Gathering, shared a really special moment on her social media the other day that really spoke to this place in me.

The caption of that shared moment reads “Fatigue. It comes when your heart has carried more than it was built to carry. It’s been a week y’all. It’s been a year. ⁣

⁣

A couple weeks ago we commissioned our girl into the world, we prayed over her and told her to care….Care about her world, her people, her Jesus, but also to care for herself. ⁣

⁣

Jesus didn’t say “love your neighbor more than yourself”, he said “love them AS yourself.”⁣

⁣

It’s ok that you are tired. It’s ok you feel need. It’s ok to pull away. It’s ok to rest. It’s ok to cry. It’s ok to care for yourself too.“

Deep breath, my friends. God is making a way through this. Not by our strength, but by his.