You might feel like no matter how hard you try, you just can’t seem to reach the bar of “good enough”.

If your house didn’t get picked up this morning…

If you lost your patience with someone you love…

Or if you ordered pizza for dinner… again…

It’s okay. You are enough. Because Jesus is all the enough we need.

God, for everyway that I don’t feel “good enough,” help me to see myself, if even for a moment, the way You see me.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

-Sonny