It’s The #1 Thing That Steals Your Joy

We’ve all heard the saying, “Compare & Despair” or even heard the quote, “Comparison is the thief of joy”, but yet, we all struggle with this every single day. Whether it’s on social media or in our day to day interactions with people. We can’t help but compare our situation to theirs regardless of our efforts.

Do you know what the solution for comparison is? Gratitude. Now don’t get me wrong, this doesn’t mean look at everything I have and look what this person across the world doesn’t have. That’s not gratitude, that’s reverse comparison.

Gratitude is looking at the cards that you’ve been dealt and realizing how blessed you really are considering that these blessings all come from the Lord. This doesn’t involve looking at anyone else’s situation, this only involves you looking within yourself and thanking God for what He’s given you. Our God is a God of unlimited means and that means that whatever you encounter in this life, he gives you the strength, the talent, the opportunity to do everything that He has already laid out for you to do.

“Lord, you alone are my portion and my cup; you make my lot secure. The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance.” Psalm 16:5-6

