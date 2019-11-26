fbpx
It’s Time To Change The Way We Pray

November 26, 2019

What keeps you from praying big prayers? In sharing her story of God’s life-changing answers to bold prayers, Julia Jeffress Sadler brings the challenge to take God at His Word and see Him move like never before. In her book, we will learn how to pray with boldness and watch expectantly for God’s answers. The true rarity is not in God’s answering big prayers but in our asking big prayers.

In “Pray Big Things,” Julia Jeffress Sadler shares the story of God’s life-changing answers to bold prayers–a miraculous journey through infertility, miscarriages, and giving birth to triplets. She challenges you to take God at His Word and see Him move like never before. Humorous, practical, and filled with biblical insights, this book will give you the courage to pray big things and watch expectantly for God’s even bigger answers.

You can get her book, “Pray Big Things” wherever books are sold or buy it online right now here! 

Also, if you’re interested in diving deeper into scripture with this subject, try out the “Pray Big Things” Bible Study on the YouVersion Bible App! Get started here! 

