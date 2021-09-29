It’s Time To Forgive “Yesterday You”

Last week we were fundraising and as a listener supported radio station, that means a couple of times a year we stop down and invite you to be a part of what we’re doing. During that time, we like to highlight a lot of the ministry partnerships that we have and one of those is with PreBorn ministries. Because of our work with PreBorn Ministries, a lot of women who have been in crisis pregnancies see an ultrasound image of their unborn child and chose life.

Recently, I got an email from a woman who gave to our fundraiser because she was very passionate about about women seeing those ultrasounds. She told me that 41 years ago, she was in a crisis pregnancy and no one told her that there were other options. Her boyfriend had encouraged her to have the abortion and since no one in her family spoke to her about it, she ended up going through with it. She wrote that if someone would’ve just talked to her more about her options, she would’ve done things differently.

She later on wrote that because of that decision, it has been hanging over her for 41 years. During those years, she has been bearing that guilt, shame, and heaviness ever since. But I want you to know that if you also made a similar decision, you are not alone.

Here is something that I have to remind myself of regularly: it is time to forgive “today you” for what “yesterday you” did. Most women who make a choice like that who choose to terminate a pregnancy are in their early 20s. They are alone and afraid and let me tell you, there’s something that happens at 26 years old with your brain because your frontal cortex in your brain becomes fully developed at the time in your life. That’s the part that considers long-term consequences and so when you’re younger than that, you’re not really good at making those types of decisions.

I know what you’re going through right now feels like forever and it’s never gonna change, but I want you to know that it’s time to stop punishing yourself for the decisions you made in the past. I want you to take some time today, go back, and forgive “yesterday you” because today you would do things different. “Today you” is a different person. God has chosen to forget your sin (Isaiah 43:25, Psalm 103:12) and loves you and wants to redeem you.