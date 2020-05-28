It’s Time To Let It Go.

Maybe we have a little something in common.

Do you find yourself sometimes internally cringing at mistakes, poor choices, or just screw-ups from your past? I mean like, long ago?

I have these moments a lot. Some rando memory of something that happened 5, 10, or even 20 years ago will appear and I’ll have this internal moment of “Ack! I wish I could take that back!”

In most cases, upon reflection, the episode that has triggered this was so minor, or is so old, that it is unlikely the person that I offended or upset doesn’t even remember it much. But even if I’ve made amends and they’ve moved on, sometimes, I haven’t.

When guilt rears its ugly head confront it, discuss it and let it go. The past is over. It is time to ask what can we do right, not what did we do wrong. Forgive yourself and move on.

Have the courage to reach out for help, if you need it.