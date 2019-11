As you went back to work this morning, it may have been an interesting conversation at the water cooler. Those co-workers who may not normally be interested in church may have been jumping in on the topic of Kanye West bringing his Sunday Service to Church. Over 45,000 people tuned in on YouTube alone.

As Kanye began to testify about how Jesus has gotten ahold of his heart, he made one point in particular that stood out to me and I wonder if it impacted you in a similar way!