Jason Witten Is Now The Head Coach For Liberty Christian School In Argyle!

*Cover photo courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys*

After playing many years in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end and one year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Jason Witten may be retiring from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from coaching! Recently, he announced that he will be the new head football coach for Liberty Christian School in Argyle! To top it all off, his kids happen to be students at this school as well!

Liberty Christian School is excited to announce our new Head Football Coach Jason Witten. Jason, former Dallas Cowboy tight end and long-time Liberty parent will be joining the Liberty Christian coaching staff as Head Football Coach. It’s a great day to be a Warrior! pic.twitter.com/SPtdSqvxID — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 1, 2021

Who else is super excited about this? Rebecca’s husband Mike suggested they move to Argyle for their son to play football but let’s just say Rebecca isn’t quite on board with that plan. But still, VERY cool news!