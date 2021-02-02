Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Jason Witten Is Now The Head Coach For Liberty Christian School In Argyle!

*Cover photo courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys*

After playing many years in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys as a tight end and one year with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, Jason Witten may be retiring from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from coaching! Recently, he announced that he will be the new head football coach for Liberty Christian School in Argyle! To top it all off, his kids happen to be students at this school as well!

Who else is super excited about this? Rebecca’s husband Mike suggested they move to Argyle for their son to play football but let’s just say Rebecca isn’t quite on board with that plan. But still, VERY cool news!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: I’m Afraid My Parents Won’t Approve Of My Girlfriend

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 2, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

This One Thing Determines How You Read & Understand The Bible

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 2, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

What Does The Bible Say About Cohabitation?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsFebruary 1, 2021
X