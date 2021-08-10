Jay Allen Baby Update: Week 16

We’ve started a new segment on the morning show in light of our own Jay Allen announcing last month that his wife, Kailey, and him are having their first baby in January of 2022! So with that being said, we just wanted to give you an update on where they are at in the process and how the baby is doing!

Here’s what’s happening in week 16 of the pregnancy:

We are getting close to the end of of our 4th month of my wife’s pregnancy. Our little apple sized baby is growing so much this week and will be about the size of an avocado in a few days. Right now, they are about 4 1/2 inches or 11.5 cm from head to rump, and they weigh about 3.5 oz. or 100 grams. Their backbone and the little muscles in their back are getting stronger so that they can straighten out their head and neck even more. Their tiny beating heart is pumping about 25 quarts of blood each day and they are able to kick their legs which are longer than their arms. We are beginning to talk to our baby since their tiny baby bones in their ears are in place so they are able to hear our voices and other noises going on outside the womb. That means when they’re born and they hear our voices that they will recognize it so naturally we are so excited to talk to them and let them know how excited we are to meet them. Plus, the most exciting news of all is that we’ll find out the gender on Sept. 3!