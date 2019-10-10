fbpx
Jay Allen

Jay Allen Calls His Old Baseball Coach For National Coaches Day!

By October 10, 2019 No Comments

Earlier this week, we celebrated National Coaches Day where we gave you the opportunity to thank coaches that had a very valuable impact in your life and Rebecca even got the opportunity to talk to her old track coach on the air! You can listen to that break here! 

Although, during that time Jay Allen also mentioned the coach that impacted him as he was a student and player and that was his old baseball coach and chemistry teacher, Coach Boring! Through a cool series of events, Coach Boring heard about the shoutout and we were able to get him on the phone personally! Listen to Jay & Rebecca’s conversation with him below.

