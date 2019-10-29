Jay Allen Goes To Wahlburgers!

If you’re familiar with the popular A&E Reality Show Wahlburgers or you’re just familiar with who Mike, Mark, and Donnie Wahlberg are, you definitely are going to want to try this place out!

With their Grand Opening happening yesterday at their location at the Star In Frisco, our very own Jay Allen decided to give the place a try and shares his thoughts on what he thought of Wahlburgers!

Here are some photos from his trip there!

The Super Melt! (Essentially a Grilled Cheese Burger, but oh my goodness it is so good!)

A homage to the show that highlights this very restaurant chain.

Incredible selection of burgers and foods alike! There is something for everyone here!

If you want to sport some sweet Wahlburger merch, they have you covered!

Indoor and outdoor seating provides a variety of selection on restaurant ambience. Great place to go! 5 out of 5 stars!