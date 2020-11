Over the weekend, our own Jay Allen got a new title as he was asked to do something that he has never done before! His sister-in-law Mandy and her now-husband Cody got married and several months ago, they surprised him by asking him to officiate their wedding! Of course, he was honored to take this on, but let’s just say he was nervous because he didn’t want to mess anything up. Hear the full story of how the whole ceremony went below!