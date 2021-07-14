Jay Allen & His Wife Are Having A Baby!

It’s the announcement that you’ve been waiting for and we’re so excited to say that our own Jay Allen and his wife Kailey are expecting their first child this upcoming January! This is absolutely incredible news and we just wanted to ask that as they go along in their journey closer to when the child gets here, can you pray for them as they welcome their first baby into this world? Parenthood is such a blessing from God and it’s certainly life-changing. As they navigate the many decisions ahead, we are so overjoyed with excitement as we wait to welcome Baby Allen into this world!

“Children are a heritage from the LORD, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them. They will not be put to shame when they contend with their opponents in court.” – Psalm 127:3-5