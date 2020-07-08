Jay Allen Is Debt-Free!

Especially during COVID-19, there are very few times that we can find to celebrate but our own Jay Allen had a huge announcement for us this morning! Even though it’s not a baby, we’re still very excited about what he and his wife, Kailey have accomplished!

Here’s what he had to say about becoming debt-free over the weekend on the 4th of July:

“As we celebrate Independence Day today, me and Kailey also celebrate freedom from debt because WE’RE DEBT-FREE!! After 2 years of living like no one else, we have paid off $43,000 in student loans, home improvement loans, car loans, and credit cards. I want to say a MASSIVE thank you to Dave Ramsey and his entire team Ramsey Solutions for providing me a framework to not only get me out of debt, but to make me a better steward of what God has given me while leading towards outrageous generosity. After all, that’s what God’s design for us and our money is! It’s an incredible feeling to say we’re debt-free and if you are encouraged by this and would like to reach out to learn more, I’d LOVE to tell you about how you can starting living like no one else so that later, you can live and GIVE like no one else. To God be all the glory! (Deuteronomy 8:17-18)”

It’s no secret that Jay Allen is a huge Dave Ramsey fan and if you wanted to learn more about his 7 baby steps for getting out of debt, here is a helpful graphic!

If you’d like to learn more about applying the financial principles that Dave Ramsey teaches from his curriculum as well as the Bible, you can click here to access his website! Also, if you want more money tips on how you can be a better steward of what God’s given you, you can tune into MoneyWise with Rob West and Steve Moore each weeknight at 12 pm-midnight or always on the All Teaching Channel!