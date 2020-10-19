Jay Allen Is Going To Seminary!

If you didn’t hear the great news on Mornings with Rebecca & Burns, our own Jay Allen is attending Dallas Theological Seminary in the Spring of 2021! He will be pursuing a Master of Arts in Apologetics & Evangelism where he will learn to defend and proclaim the Christian faith as well as come alongside those struggling with intellectual doubts from a posture of kindness and character. We’re so excited for him (Of course, Rebecca is the most excited) as we watch God pour into him as he furthers his education. We wish him the best and of course, we can’t wait to hear what he is learning as he shares on the Morning Show with Rebecca & Burns!

If seminary is something that you’re interested in learning more about, you can learn more about the school (Dallas Theological Seminary – DTS) Rebecca & Jay are attending here!