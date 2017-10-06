Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Now, let’s get to the events that we have coming up this weekend for YOU and YOUR family!

1. The State Fair of Texas (Fair Park) – Until Oct. 22nd)

The theme for 2017 is “Celebrating Texans,” a nod to the fair’s “past, present and future neighbors,” and special activities will include concerts on the Main Stage and college football games. Daily activities include the Starlight Parade at 7 p.m. and the Illumination Sensation lights and fireworks show at 8 p.m.

TICKET PRICES:

• General Admission: $18

• Kids under 48″ tall: $14

• Seniors 60 and over: $14

• Children 2 and under: Free

• Seniors 60 and over: Free every Thursday (Oct. 5, Oct. 12, and Oct. 19)

HOURS: State Fair of Texas exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. Opening times and closing times vary for the midway and museums.

PARKING: Self-parking is available on official State Fair lots for $15 per space.

For more information or to get your tickets, click here!

2. Autumn at the Arboretum (Dallas Arboretum) – Until Nov. 22nd)

The garden is a spectacular show of color with 4,500 of fall’s favorite flower – Chrysanthemums – along with 150,000 stunning, fall-blooming plants. This year, Autumn at the Arboretum features the theme The Wizard of Oz for the internationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, featuring more than 90,000 pumpkins, plus the outstanding Children’s Adventure Garden.

Regular day-time admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, $10 for children 3-12, and free for children two and under. Additional cost of $3 per person for entrance into the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden. On-site parking is $15; pre-purchased online parking is $8.

Get your tickets here!

3. Breakfast with The Beasts (Fort Worth Zoo) – Sat. Oct. 7th 9AM-10AM (Until Nov. 18th)

Bring your little animals to eat breakfast with our little animals! Join us for the next gathering of the Fort Worth Zoo’s Breakfast Club to meet some new furry, feathered and scaled friends and learn more about them from our Animal Outreach staff. This bi-monthly event is designed for families with children ages 3 to 10 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All participants will enjoy a continental breakfast and Zoo admission. Breakfast with the Beasts runs from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Zoo’s Education building.

Zoo members receive a 10 percent discount.

Date: Sept. 9 and 23, Oct. 7 and 21, Nov. 4 and 18

Time: 9 to 10 a.m.

Price: $30 per adult, $22 per child

Space is limited – register today!

Get your tickets right here!

There you have it! Pretty good weekend ahead right? I hope to see you out at one of these events enjoying life in North Texas with your family!