Jay Allen Plans Your 4th Of July!

Fireworks, food, music, parades and more family fun — it’s all happening across North Texas to celebrate the Fourth of July. See what’s happening in your neck of the woods!

Addison, July 3

Addison Kaboom Town!

Fireworks & More!

Anna, July 4

Fireworks Show At Anna Coyote Stadium

Arlington, July 3

Light Up Arlington

Fireworks, Concert & More!

Arlington, July 4

Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade

Bedford, July 4

Bedford 4th FEST

Fireworks, Concerts & More Family Fun

Burleson, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Free Concert & Fireworks

Canton, July 4

Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Show

Parade

Fireworks

Coppell, July 4

Celebrate Coppell Parade

Crowley, July 6

Celebration of Freedom

Parade, Festival, Fireworks & More!

Dallas, July 4

Fair Park Fourth

Fireworks, Live Music, rides, Discounted Museum Admissions & Lots More Family Fun!

Denton, July 4

4th of July in Denton

Yankee Doodle Parade, 4th of July Family Fun Jubilee, Fireworks & Other Events!

DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Duncanville, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

Parade, Food, Live Music & Fireworks

Farmers Branch, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks, Live Music & More!

Farmersville, July 4

Sparks of Freedom Fireworks

Flower Mound, July 4

Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest

Parade, Fireworks, Bret Michaels Concert, Vintage Car Show & More!

Fort Worth, July 3 & 4

Fort Worth Botanical Garden’s Concerts in the Garden

Old-Fashioned Family Picnic & Fireworks

Fort Worth, July 4

Fort Worth’s Fourth

Fun On The River, Live Music, Fireworks & More!

Fort Worth, July 5

Texas Mother Speedway | Friday Night Drags fireworks show

Frisco, July 3 & 4

Frisco Freedom Fest

Children’s Fun Expo, Food Fest, FC Dallas Soccer Match, Fireworks & More!

Garland, July 4

Firewheel Town Center’s Star-Spangled Spectacular

Family-Friendly Activities, Food, Live Entertainment & Fireworks

Grand Prairie, July 4 & 5

Long Stars and Stripes Celebration

Racing, Family Fun, Music & Fireworks

Granbury, July 3-6

Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

Food, Arts & Crafts, Classic Car Show, Bucking Bulls & Fireworks

Grapevine, July 4

Firework Show

Gun Barrel City, July 5 & 6

July Fest

Live Music, Fireworks & More!

Haltom City, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration

Multi-City Fireworks Show For North Richland Hills, Haltom City & Richland Hills

Hudson Oaks, July 4

Boomin’ 4th

Fireworks & Live Music

Hurst, July 4

Hurst Stars and Stripes

Family Fun, Live Music & Fireworks

Irving, July 4

Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show

Fireworks, Parade, Live Music & More!

Joshua, July 3

Independence Day Celebration

Lake Cities, July 4

Lake Cities 4th of July

Multi-City Parade, Carnival, Fireworks For Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek & Shady Shores

Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4

Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration

Lewisville, July 3

Sounds Of Red, White & Lewisville

Fireworks & Live Music

Mansfield, July 3

Rockin’ 4th of July

Rock ‘N” Roll, Recreation & Rockets

McKinney, July 4

Red, White and Boom

Fireworks, Live Music, Car Show & More!

Mesquite, July 6

Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil’s Bowl Speedway

Racing & Fireworks

North Richland Hills, July 4

Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration

Multi-City Fireworks Show For North Richland Hills, Haltom City & Richland Hills

Park Cities, July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Plano, July 4

All American 4th of July Fireworks

Fireworks & Music

Richardson, July 4

Family 4th Celebration

Fireworks, Carnival Games & More!

Roanoke, July 3

Roanoke’s 3rd Rocks

Fireworks, Live Music & Family Fun

Rockwall, July 4

Fireworks at Myers Park

Rowlett, July 4

Fireworks on Main

Fireworks, Live Music, Family Fun & More!

Sachse, July 3

Red, White and Blue Blast

Music, Food, Fireworks & More At Heritage Park

Scurry, July 1-3

Scurry Freedom Fest

Car Show, Live Music & Fireworks

Southlake, July 3

Stars and Stripes Festival

Family Fun, Food & Fireworks

The Colony, July 4

Liberty by the Lake

Family Fun, Food, Live Entertainment, 5K and 10K, Fireworks & More!

Trophy Club, July 4

Independence Day Celebration

5K, Parade, Fireworks & More!

Waxahachie, July 3-4

Crape Myrtle Festival

Parade, Home Run Derby & Fireworks