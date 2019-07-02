Jay Allen Plans Your 4th Of July!

*This article was originally published by Fox 4 News*
Fireworks, food, music, parades and more family fun — it’s all happening across North Texas to celebrate the Fourth of July. See what’s happening in your neck of the woods!
Addison, July 3
Addison Kaboom Town!
Fireworks & More!
Anna, July 4
Fireworks Show At Anna Coyote Stadium
Arlington, July 3
Light Up Arlington
Fireworks, Concert & More!
Arlington, July 4
Arlington Fourth of July Association Parade
Bedford, July 4
Bedford 4th FEST
Fireworks, Concerts & More Family Fun
Burleson, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Free Concert & Fireworks
Canton, July 4
Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade & Fireworks Show
Parade
Fireworks
Coppell, July 4
Celebrate Coppell Parade
Crowley, July 6
Celebration of Freedom
Parade, Festival, Fireworks & More!
Dallas, July 4
Fair Park Fourth
Fireworks, Live Music, rides, Discounted Museum Admissions & Lots More Family Fun!
Denton, July 4
4th of July in Denton
Yankee Doodle Parade, 4th of July Family Fun Jubilee, Fireworks & Other Events!
DeSoto/Lancaster, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Duncanville, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
Parade, Food, Live Music & Fireworks
Farmers Branch, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks, Live Music & More!
Farmersville, July 4
Sparks of Freedom Fireworks
Flower Mound, July 4
Town of Flower Mound Independence Fest
Parade, Fireworks, Bret Michaels Concert, Vintage Car Show & More!
Fort Worth, July 3 & 4
Fort Worth Botanical Garden’s Concerts in the Garden
Old-Fashioned Family Picnic & Fireworks
Fort Worth, July 4
Fort Worth’s Fourth
Fun On The River, Live Music, Fireworks & More!
Fort Worth, July 5
Texas Mother Speedway | Friday Night Drags fireworks show
Frisco, July 3 & 4
Frisco Freedom Fest
Children’s Fun Expo, Food Fest, FC Dallas Soccer Match, Fireworks & More!
Garland, July 4
Firewheel Town Center’s Star-Spangled Spectacular
Family-Friendly Activities, Food, Live Entertainment & Fireworks
Grand Prairie, July 4 & 5
Long Stars and Stripes Celebration
Racing, Family Fun, Music & Fireworks
Granbury, July 3-6
Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration
Food, Arts & Crafts, Classic Car Show, Bucking Bulls & Fireworks
Grapevine, July 4
Firework Show
Gun Barrel City, July 5 & 6
July Fest
Live Music, Fireworks & More!
Haltom City, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-City Fireworks Show For North Richland Hills, Haltom City & Richland Hills
Hudson Oaks, July 4
Boomin’ 4th
Fireworks & Live Music
Hurst, July 4
Hurst Stars and Stripes
Family Fun, Live Music & Fireworks
Irving, July 4
Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show
Fireworks, Parade, Live Music & More!
Joshua, July 3
Independence Day Celebration
Lake Cities, July 4
Lake Cities 4th of July
Multi-City Parade, Carnival, Fireworks For Lake Dallas, Corinth, Hickory Creek & Shady Shores
Lancaster/DeSoto, July 4
Old Fashioned Fourth Fireworks Celebration
Lewisville, July 3
Sounds Of Red, White & Lewisville
Fireworks & Live Music
Mansfield, July 3
Rockin’ 4th of July
Rock ‘N” Roll, Recreation & Rockets
McKinney, July 4
Red, White and Boom
Fireworks, Live Music, Car Show & More!
Mesquite, July 6
Fireworks Extravaganza at Devil’s Bowl Speedway
Racing & Fireworks
North Richland Hills, July 4
Northeast Tarrant County’s Annual Family 4th Celebration
Multi-City Fireworks Show For North Richland Hills, Haltom City & Richland Hills
Park Cities, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
Plano, July 4
All American 4th of July Fireworks
Fireworks & Music
Richardson, July 4
Family 4th Celebration
Fireworks, Carnival Games & More!
Roanoke, July 3
Roanoke’s 3rd Rocks
Fireworks, Live Music & Family Fun
Rockwall, July 4
Fireworks at Myers Park
Rowlett, July 4
Fireworks on Main
Fireworks, Live Music, Family Fun & More!
Sachse, July 3
Red, White and Blue Blast
Music, Food, Fireworks & More At Heritage Park
Scurry, July 1-3
Scurry Freedom Fest
Car Show, Live Music & Fireworks
Southlake, July 3
Stars and Stripes Festival
Family Fun, Food & Fireworks
The Colony, July 4
Liberty by the Lake
Family Fun, Food, Live Entertainment, 5K and 10K, Fireworks & More!
Trophy Club, July 4
Independence Day Celebration
5K, Parade, Fireworks & More!
Waxahachie, July 3-4
Crape Myrtle Festival
Parade, Home Run Derby & Fireworks