Jay Allen Plans Your Mother’s Day Quarantine!

Yes, while things are beginning to show a little more hope as the economy slowly reopens, our own Jay Allen still wants to provide some fun ways that you can celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day if you’re looking to stay inside this weekend.

Information courtesy of Good Housekeeping

1. Serve her breakfast in bed.

Start her day on the right note by showing up at her door with a tray full of pancakes, eggs, or any other brunch favorites. And if you can’t be there IRL, order coffee and breakfast from her favorite local spot and have it delivered right when she wakes up.

2. Deck out her front door.

When you drop off her Mother’s Day card and gift, take some extra time to dress up her door with a spring wreath. That way, she’ll be surprised with a burst of cheer when she opens her door — and she can leave it up for the neighborhood to see all season long.

3. Take an online cooking class.

With a virtual cooking class, you can get the whole family to pitch in for her Mother’s Day brunch or dinner. Whether you’re looking for a specialty class (cheese-making, for example) or want to cook an entire meal from scratch, BluePrint has you covered with more than 100 options, averaging $10 a class.

4. Assemble a build-your-own-bagel spread.

Some moms prefer waking up to a fully-cooked breakfast. Others like the versatility that comes with grab-and-go breakfasts and family-style spreads. Think of her favorite breakfast food — bagels, pancakes, waffles, you name it — and assemble a party spread with all the fixins’.

5. Give her a manicure. Chances are that she’s in desperate need of quality R&R. While you might not be able to give her the full spa experience at home, you can check a few things off her ever-growing list like manis and pedis. Grab a few nail polish options (or press-ons, if it’s easier), and let her sit back and relax while you do the work.

6. Picnic in your backyard. Make dining at home more exciting by bringing the party outdoors. Set up a blanket, and cover it with plates full of picnic-ready snacks, or even take-out from her favorite local restaurants. 7. Learn a new craft or skill. Mom has always been your biggest cheerleader, so now’s the time to show her the same level of support. Think of a craft or project she’s always wanted to try, and round up all the necessary supplies in time for Mother’s Day. Then spend the day cheering each other on as you learn how to knit, paint, or whatever else you choose.

8. If you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can help us bless healthcare provider heroes! It’s been inspiring to see healthcare workers and first responders – our friends, our families, and our neighbors – step up in extraordinary ways to battle COVID-19. We praise God for their courage. Join us as we pray for them and write appreciation notes or emails of hope to encourage them. We’re working with the group, LOVE in Motion, which will place them in Appreciation Packs to take into hospitals all over the area. In addition, Baylor, Scott & White Health, Parkland Memorial Hospital, and Superior Clinics will distribute them to their workers. Submit your message of hope online, download this letter, or create your own. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms.

9. Looking for a church this weekend? KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 50 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

10. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, 90.9 KCBI has also created a one-stop spot for all the living room concerts, live videos, and encouraging content from your favorite KCBI artists and ministry partners! Concert venues, coffee shops, and churches may be closed, but the show must go on – and our KCBI artists have gotten creative with their performances. From living room concerts to family sing-alongs, we have loved watching how creativity can bloom during this time of quarantine. Click here to see the list of online events and concerts happening soon!