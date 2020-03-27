Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

As we get close to ending the month of March, it does not appear that this Coronavirus is going anywhere anytime soon so in the meantime, let’s make the most of the time that we have inside during this shelter-in-place. Here are 13 things you and your family can do this weekend to pass the time during this period of self-quarantine!

Information courtesy of USA Today

1. Complete a puzzle: The more pieces the better! Feeling extra saucy? Take on a Rubik’s Cube. More of a word person? Crossword puzzle!

2. If it won’t bother your neighbors: Dust off that old instrument and practice.

3. Download Duolingo, or a similar app, and teach yourself a foreign language.

4. Work on your financial planning, such as exploring whether to refinance your mortgage (rates are crazy low right now) or other ways to save more money during this time.

5. Buy gift cards from your favorite local businesses to help keep them in business while we quarantine.

6. No March Madness? Have a Scrabble tournament. Or Bananagrams. Pictionary, anyone?

7. Indoor scavenger hunt. Enough said.

8. Update or write your will and organize your affairs. Yes, it sounds melodramatic and morbid but let’s face it: This is a task many of us avoid because we never have the time. Now we do.

9. Write actual letters to family and friends. After that? Write thank-you notes to service people who you remember went out of their way for you.

10. Sleep. Get lots of it.

11. If you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can share hope with seniors in these centers and help brighten their day – it’s easy! Simply download this letter or create your own – sending cards and letters of encouragement into the facilities. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms. Learn more here!

12. Looking for a church this weekend? KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 50 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

13. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, if you’ve got kids at home and are wanting to keep them engaged and productive during this time, ChristianParenting.org has put together a list of 100 activities you can do when quarantined with kids. Check it out here!