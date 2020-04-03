Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

I know how you feel. It doesn’t seem like there is an end in sight and all you want to do is hug those you haven’t been able to hug. Just know that this isn’t forever and while things still are unknown at this point, let’s make the most of the time we do have at home. Here are some fun ideas that you and your kids can have fun doing while connecting on a whole new level.

Information courtesy of Parade

1. Have An Indoor Picnic

Grab a sheet, whatever food you have, and enjoy a living room picnic (without the ants). You can even play that memory game at the same time: “I’m going to a picnic and I’m bringing…” Each person takes turns remembering (in order) what everyone is bringing and then adds one thing each turn.

2. Make A Pizza

It’s miscellaneous toppings night. Whatever you have laying around the house, that’s what’s going on your homemade pizza!

3. Interview Each Other

Interviewing is an important skill. You and your child can start interviewing each other face-to-face by asking each other questions and taking notes. If your child shows interest, they can take it to another level by calling a grandparent or family member and interviewing them over the phone.

4. Listen To Podcasts

5. Learn How To Knit Or Crochet.

Need help yourself? Ravelry is a free resource for knitters, no matter your skill level. 6. Set Up An Easter Egg Hunt Sure, it’s a little early, but it’s time-relevant and you can even make it educational by hiding letters inside the eggs instead of candy. Hide the plastic eggs around the house and see if your child can find the entire alphabet! 7. Make A Vision Board Print out pictures from Pinterest or Google and adhere them to a poster board or computer paper. Fill it with images of what you want this year to be, then hang it on the fridge or somewhere where everyone in the family will see it often. 8. FaceTime family members FaceTime is another meaningful way to connect with family and friends while practicing “social distancing.” Use it to check in on family members and to socialize, even if over the phone. 9. Check out Mars Explore the surface of Mars with this digital 360° camera. 10. Make a cardboard fort Put those empty Amazon boxes out in the garage to good use!

11. If you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can share hope with seniors in these centers and help brighten their day – it’s easy! Simply download this letter or create your own – sending cards and letters of encouragement into the facilities. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms. Learn more here!

12. Looking for a church this weekend? KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 50 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

13. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, if you’ve got kids at home and are wanting to keep them engaged and productive during this time, Crosswalk.com has put together a list of 15 more activities you can do when quarantined with kids. Check it out here!