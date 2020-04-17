Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

Another week is in the books and while we don’t know when all of this will end, we can make the most of the time that we have been given inside with our family by doing some of these things below!

Information courtesy of The Daily Californian

1. Redecorate your quarantine space. Order some posters, or make your own art or decorations for your room. Make your quarantine space feel cozy!

2. Play Jackbox or other online games with friends and family over Zoom.

3. Buy a gift card to support your favorite local businesses.

4. Fill out the 2020 census if you haven’t already!

5. Consider donating to your local food bank or other movements and organizations aiding in relief surrounding the pandemic.

6. Start a garden in your own home or backyard. Bonus: if you have leftover garlic or scallions lying around (and some healthy soil and a container), you can replant them and grow your own! 7. Make a list of places you want to visit once you’re finally no longer in quarantine. 8. Have your own “Chopped” competition with friends over Zoom. Agree on four ingredients that you all have at home as a part of your “baskets” and make your own dish. Show each other your results! 9. Exercise! Just because gyms are closed doesn’t mean working out is totally canceled. Look up your favorite workout spots to see if they’re offering free online classes (most of them are from Peloton to Orangetheory Fitness), or browse Instagram or YouTube for at-home workouts. 10. Install the Netflix Party extension to watch Netflix with your friends even while you’re social distancing.

11. If you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can share hope with seniors in these centers and help brighten their day – it’s easy! Simply download this letter or create your own – sending cards and letters of encouragement into the facilities. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms. Learn more here!

12. Looking for a church this weekend? KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 50 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

13. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, if you’ve got kids at home and are wanting to keep them engaged and productive during this time, my app of the week, Minno allows you to instantly stream Christian shows for kids, including 30 classic episodes of “VeggieTales” plus “What’s in the Bible,” “Owlegories,” and more Bible videos and cartoons that get kids excited to learn about God, Jesus, and faith. Check it out here!