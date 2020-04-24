Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

I know we’re all going through the same question in our heads, “When can we go back to normal?” Honestly, to tell you the truth, I have no clue what and when things will start to feel that way but what I do know is that while we’re quarantined, we can still have a great time with our family. Here are some cool ideas!

1. Set Up A Home Movie Theatre

Movie theatres around the country are closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get your cinematic fix. At-home movie projectors have gotten a lot smaller and less expensive in recent years, allowing you to project a new release or family-friendly classic on any blank wall. Pop up some popcorn, set up the pillows, and enjoy the show!

2. Plant A Container Garden

Just because you have to stay indoors doesn’t mean you can’t get started on your spring gardening. Bring the outdoors in by sprouting seeds or planting a container garden. Bonus: You can use your fresh herbs in your amazing healthy dishes you’re learning to cook.

3. Fortify Your Immune System With Green Juice

Whipping up a produce-packed smoothie or a green juice may be too much work on a normal morning but what is normal anymore? These days it’s more important than ever to support your immune system and your waistline with plenty of fresh or frozen fruits and veggies. If you’d like a good recipe, our own Health & Wellness Expert, Casey Sollock has one here!

4. Go For A Walk Or Run

In most places, unless you are under a strict stay-indoors mandate, you are still allowed to go outside for exercise while still following self-quarantining rules. (Not in groups and while staying at least six feet away from others, of course.) This is something you should take advantage of daily as exercise and sunshine are two of the best things you can do for your physical and mental health.

5. Donate Blood Or Plasma

Consider donating blood or plasma as there are shortages all over the area and if you are a recovering COVID-19 patient, donating plasma could save the life of someone who is experiencing a life-threatening case of it!

6. Write In A Journal Sitting at home binge watching Tiger King on Netflix may not feel like you’re doing much, but you’re actually living through a major historical event that people will learn and talk about for generations after this is all over. Writing a journal will help you not just preserve your memories but will also help you process your feelings about this time that manages to feel simultaneously terrifying and immensely boring. You could also consider making it a gratitude journal! 7. Take A Virtual World Tour Ever wanted to see the Alps up close? Hike Machu Picchu? Stroll through Barcelona? You can do all that without worrying about spreading disease through virtual tours—consider one of these virtual day trips you can now take online. 8. Upgrade An Old Shirt With Tie-Dying Tie-dyeing isn’t just for kids or people who never outgrew the ’70s—it’s a versatile art form that is fun and easy to do. Upgrade a T-shirt, pair of leggings, baby onesie, hat, or any other cotton item. 9. Create Some Quarantine Art Channel your feelings by doing something creative. Painting is a great way to express yourself, learn a new skill, and help you see ordinary things (like everything in your house you’ve been staring at for weeks) in a whole new way. 10. Talk To A Therapist Feeling stressed and anxious? Try teletherapy. You can arrange online sessions that allow you to video chat, call, or text with a therapist without ever leaving your house.

