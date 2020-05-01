Jay Allen Plans Your Quarantine!

Since the statewide stay-at-home order has expired today, many businesses and restaurants are allowed to start opening up at 25% capacity. However, with precautions to be considered, here are some ideas on things you can do with your family inside!

Information courtesy of Parade Magazine

1. Make A Sensory Bin

Fill it with anything and everything, give the kids some shovels, and they’ll be excavating for hours.

2. Make Your Own Play Dough

Need a recipe? Check out this one from I Heart Naptime. All you need are quart-sized bags, all-purpose flour, salt, cream of tartar, water, veggie or coconut oil, and food coloring.

3. Play Cards!

Rummy, War, Go Fish, Solitatire, Uno, Old Maid… Any game you can think of!

4. Learn How To Edit Videos

Use programs like iMovie or YouTube to teach kids how to edit videos. It’s a meaningful skill to have in both school and the real world! Who knows? Maybe they’ll want to even create their own YouTube channel.

5. Start A Book ClubReading is a big one during these quarantined days. But to make reading extra exciting, join an online book club with discussions and thought-provoking questions about the books your child has just read.

6. Try Origami Might as well hone our origami skills, right? Learn how to make dozens of origamis: dinosaurs, swans, frogs, and more. 7. Make A List Of The Animals That Live In Your Neighborhood What kinds of animals live near you? Maybe squirrels, maybe alligators, maybe chipmunks… Make a list of all the animals you observe while looking out the window. 8. Make A Vision Board Print out pictures from Pinterest or Google and adhere them to a poster board or computer paper. Fill it with images of what you want this year to be, then hang it on the fridge or somewhere where everyone in the family will see it often. 9. Make Your Own Board Game Is your family up to the challenge of creating your own board game? Use the DIY board game instructions. 10. Train The Dog No, seriously, this could be a good one. If the family dog doesn’t know how to sit or stay, start there. If he’s ready to move onto more complex tricks, try focusing on training an hour a day. You can move onto down and roll-over.

11. If you have kids at home and are looking for projects to do with them that will bless others! You can help us bless healthcare provider heroes! It’s been inspiring to see healthcare workers and first responders – our friends, our families, and our neighbors – step up in extraordinary ways to battle COVID-19. We praise God for their courage. Join us as we pray for them and write appreciation notes or emails of hope to encourage them. We’re working with the group, LOVE in Motion, which will place them in Appreciation Packs to take into hospitals all over the area. In addition, Baylor, Scott & White Health, Parkland Memorial Hospital, and Superior Clinics will distribute them to their workers. Submit your message of hope online, download this letter, or create your own. We can just imagine the fun, creative artwork you or your family could add to these forms.

12. Looking for a church this weekend? KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 50 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

13. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, 90.9 KCBI has also created a one-stop spot for all the living room concerts, live videos, and encouraging content from your favorite KCBI artists and ministry partners! Concert venues, coffee shops, and churches may be closed, but the show must go on – and our KCBI artists have gotten creative with their performances. From living room concerts to family sing-alongs, we have loved watching how creativity can bloom during this time of quarantine. Click here to see the list of online events and concerts happening soon!