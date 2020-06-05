Jay Allen Plans Your Semi-Quarantine!

It is now June and that means summer temperatures are coming! I think we’re supposed to be in the upper 90’s this weekend so make sure you’re staying hydrated and more importantly, make sure you spend much needed time with your family and friends!

Information courtesy of WFTV ABC & AMNY

1. Do Karaoke: Fortunately, nobody will be watching which should add a layer of encouragement for many. There are tons of free websites where you can not only belt out some high notes but also have your friends join. Sing off the hard times.

2. Explore Ways To Save Money: With no going out, no commutation costs, and many more ways to save a little bit of dough, now is the chance to go over your own finances to evaluate where you can save up.

3. Grill: First, if you don’t have one, hit the sales for a new grill, then fire it up. Here are some tips from Chowhound to help have the best BBQ.

4. Hold a Block Dinner Party: Bring a table out, and enjoy dinner with your neighbors, together but apart.

5. Have A Campfire In The Backyard: If you’re legally able to do so, either make or buy a fire pit and sit around the fire. Share family stories! Then make s’mores or toasted marshmallows.

6. Have A Backyard “Drive-In”: Find a sheet, get a projector, and let the movie light up the night after the sun goes down. Click here for setup ideas that run the gamut from low tech to over the top when it comes to gear. 7. Go On A Weekend Camping Trip: We all know that vacations are really an after-thought as a lot of people have to change what they’re doing this summer but don’t take the family vacation off your list. If you can swing it, go camping 8. Start A Podcast: All you’ll need is a phone and free online editing software. Start a quarantine confessional, go on a rant about the things that peeve you the most, or talk about the good in the world or how much we all miss sports! Keeping your mind sharp is important now. 9. Hire An Intern: Have your child “intern” at your home office. At CNN, my child can pitch and write stories, take photos, write headlines, and participate in many video conference calls. She can also fetch coffee and make lunch. 10. Smash The Virus: Make a coronavirus piñata, fill it with candy and whack the heck out of it.

11. Looking for a church this weekend? Some churches may be opening back up soon but if you’re comfortable attending an in-person service yet, KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 150 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

12. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

13. YOU can help Feed Your Neighbor throughout the month of June – sharing the love of Jesus by donating canned or other non-perishable food at the Mardel Christian Store nearest you. Mission Arlington will take it from there – handing out food, sharing the gospel and a prayer, and giving each family a new Bible. Click here to learn how you can help families during this time!

Also, 90.9 KCBI has also created a one-stop spot for all the living room concerts, live videos, and encouraging content from your favorite KCBI artists and ministry partners! Concert venues, coffee shops, and churches may be closed, but the show must go on – and our KCBI artists have gotten creative with their performances. From living room concerts to family sing-alongs, we have loved watching how creativity can bloom during this time of quarantine. Click here to see the list of online events and concerts happening soon!