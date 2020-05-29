Jay Allen Plans Your Semi-Quarantine!

As more and more places open back up at a limited capacity, I wanted to make sure I included activities for everyone depending on how comfortable you are engaging in the outside world right now. We all deserve to have fun and make the most of the weekend! Here some ideas 🙂

Information courtesy of CNN

1. Smash the virus: Make a coronavirus piñata, fill it with candy and whack the heck out of it.

2. Hire an intern: Have your child “intern” at your home office. At CNN, my child can pitch and write stories, take photos, write headlines and participate in many video conference calls. She can also fetch coffee and make lunch.

3. Phone a relative: So many grandparents are missing their favorite little people, so why not call a relative who misses your kids and maybe misses you?

4. Hand out snack bags: Gather shelf-stable snacks, bottles of water, socks, and wipes into bags to hand out to people who need them. You can spot people from more than 6 feet away, wave, leave bags for them, and walk away so they can safely pick them up.

5. Chalk messages of hope: Lots of people are walking outside these days, and your kids can cheer them up with hopeful messages.

6. Write a book: Write the book you’ve always wanted to read, about your family together. It can be short! Then have a book reading/signing. 7. Plan a photoshoot: Choose a theme, select a location, and get creative with props and costumes. Use a film camera or disposable camera to limit the number of shots and to work in an element of surprise with how they will turn out. 8. Family meetings: Hold weekly family meetings to check in and see how everyone’s doing. Make it a safe space so people can share their concerns, and don’t feel you have to fix everything on the spot. It’s just a good place to start communicating. 9. Camp out in your backyard: That travel is limited this summer doesn’t mean you can’t mimic experiences at home. Pitch a tent in the backyard for a few nights. You could even have a campfire in your backyard if your city and state allow it. 10. Go to the drive-in: If you have a drive-in in your town, head there. What’s old is cool again.

11. Looking for a church this weekend? Some churches may be opening back up soon but if you’re comfortable attending an in-person service yet, KCBI has put together a Streaming Churchfinder where you can look at over 150 DFW churches that live stream their services. You can browse the list here!

12. Are you looking to do some reading? KCBI has released a new e-book, Scripture During Times of Uncertainty, in which we put together a list of 30 Bible Passage to offer you hope in the midst of adversity as we seek reassurance in uncertainty. If you’d like to read it, click here!

Also, 90.9 KCBI has also created a one-stop spot for all the living room concerts, live videos, and encouraging content from your favorite KCBI artists and ministry partners! Concert venues, coffee shops, and churches may be closed, but the show must go on – and our KCBI artists have gotten creative with their performances. From living room concerts to family sing-alongs, we have loved watching how creativity can bloom during this time of quarantine. Click here to see the list of online events and concerts happening soon!