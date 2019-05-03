Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

It’s been a very rainy week with thunderstorms left and right but the good news is that we have a day where rain isn’t supposed to hit, Sunday! Keep that in mind as you’re making your weekend plans. 😉

1. For King & Country at Texas Rangers Post Game Concert Series (Globe Life Park in Arlington) – Sun. May 5th (Game begins at 2:05pm, concert will start shortly after the game)

Join for KING & COUNTRY in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Park as the Texas Rangers take on the Toronto Blue Jays!

GRAMMY award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY is comprised of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone and known for their soaring melodies, driving rhythms, theatrical instrumentation, and personal themes.

FREE with a ticket to the game!

Tickets are on sale now here!

2. Mayfest (Trinity Park) – Until. Sun. May 5th (3:30PM-9:00PM)

Fort Worth’s premier family-friendly festival brings four days (and nights) of fun to Trinity Park along the Trinity River for the 47th time. Festival goers can enjoy music, duck races, paddle boats, carnival rides, games, festival food, special attraction shows, art market, dance performances and more.

Friday-Sunday admission is $8 (ages 13+), $5 (seniors and ages 3-12); free for everyone on Thursday, as well as free for children 2 and under. A family 5-ticket pass is available for $25.

Discounts: Military Appreciation Admission presented by Lockheed Martin is free throughout the festival. Senior Citizen’s Day is Friday where those 60-plus get in free.

You can get your tickets and information here!

3. Taste of Oak Cliff (10th Street & South Beckley) – Sat. May 4th (12PM – 7PM)

Rich culture celebrated through food in the heart of Oak Cliff! Known for its diverse eateries, bakeries and specialty shops that serve up the flavor for any craving. Taste of Oak Cliff festivities will take over several blocks in the heart of the neighborhood and turn them into the ultimate foodie experience from 12 pm to 7 pm Saturday, May 4th, 2019. The cost of entry is $5, ticket sales will begin soon.

Presented by the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, Taste of Oak Cliff, a one-day event will feature numerous local Oak Cliff restaurants, chef demos, spirits and desserts.

For more information about how you and your family can be a part of this cool experience, click here!