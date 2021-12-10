Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the events going on in DFW continue to not disappoint. Make sure you and your family come out to see some of these cool Christmas activities in your area!

1. Enchant Christmas (Centennial Hall at Fair Park – Dallas) – Sat. Dec. 11th – 5PM – 10PM

Enchant Christmas is an immersive Christmas experience that creates magical memories for the whole family through stadium-sized live events and virtual experiences. The magic that makes the holiday season bright comes alive with each and every one of Enchant Christmas’ experiences. From live events held at locations across the U.S. with the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze, to shopping for gifts in an artisan market, Enchant Christmas allows you to celebrate this cherished season with loved ones.

Enchant Christmas is produced by Enchant Studios. Serving Canada and the U.S. since 2010, Enchant Studios specializes in the design and implementation of tailor-made lighting experiences for public spaces. Their passion is crafting visual and virtual experiences that encourage interaction and creates a festive atmosphere for guests to enjoy.

Get your tickets and information here!

2. GEO-Deck The Halls (Reunion Tower – Dallas) – Sat, Dec 11, 2021 – Sat. Dec 18, 2021

Get into the holiday spirit and GeO-Deck the Halls at Reunion Tower! Grab the kiddos and join the Ball every Saturday afternoon leading up to Christmas for holiday crafts and the best views in town. Crafts are included with general admission tickets to the GeO-Deck, Reunion Tower’s indoor/outdoor observation deck.

This event is first come, first serve while supplies last. Want some extra crafty fun? Additional crafts will be available for purchase at the ticket counter.

You can learn more about get your tickets here!

3. Radiance! Featuring Frozen in Frisco (Rider’s Field – Frisco) – Until Jan. 1st, 2022

Radiance! is back and better than ever with new scenes, one million more twinkle lights, and a new family holiday attraction called Frozen in Frisco, located at Riders Field (formerly Dr Pepper Ballpark), 7300 Roughriders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034, open November 18–January 1.



One ticket is all you need to experience both the Radiance! Light Show and the all-new Frozen in Frisco, where you’ll experience an outdoor winter carnival full of thrills, fun and magical memory-making moments unlike anything in North Texas.

-Soar down two-story ice tubing hills

-Ice skate under the stars on a 5,400-square-foot ice rink outdoors. Little ones who are non-skaters can ride on the ‘Push Me Polar Bear’ skate buddies.

-Throw snowballs made of real snow at Santa’s Snowball Toss

-Ride the giant 108-foot Ferris wheel overlooking the majestic Radiance! light show

-Ride the Christmas Carousel, Bucking Reindeer, and train

-Spin out on bumper cars on ice

-Meet Santa Claus and much more

Website: http://radiancechristmas.com

http://radiancechristmas.com Cost: Admission from $19.99 per child; from $29.99 for adults. $14.99 VIP for Fast Pass to light show, VIP entrance to event, bottomless upgraded hot chocolate, holiday cookie, retail discount and free parking.

Tired of long lines and wait times? This year you’ll park your car and enjoy a hot chocolate on board the ‘Holly Jolly Trolley,’ the new high-capacity ride vehicles. Sit back, relax and marvel at 3 millions lights synchronized and dancing to everyone’s favorite holiday tunes.

Click here for more information and to get your tickets!

4. The Trains at NorthPark (NorthPark Mall in Dallas) – Until Jan. 2nd

Benefiting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD), and presented by Bank of Texas, The Trains at NorthPark will mark its 23rd year at NorthPark Center. Each year, the beloved holiday experience welcomes more than 70,000, and it has helped raise millions of dollars for RMHD since its original run in 1987. Returning November 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022, the Trains at NorthPark is the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas with more than 750 railcars.

Visitors to the exhibit will experience watching the trains circle 1,600 feet of tracks rolling from coast to coast on a whimsical journey across the United States.

Click here if you’d like to learn more or get your tickets!