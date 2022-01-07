Jay Allen

Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

By January 7, 2022 No Comments

While it’s gotten a lot cooler over the course of the last few weeks, but even though you might have to bundle up this weekend, don’t miss out on these amazing events!

Journey Dome Southlake - Family eGuide

1. The Journey Dome (3300 TW King Rd E, Southlake) – Until Jan. 29th

The Journey Dome is an immersive Christian experience to entertain, educate and enlighten people of faith and people seeking clarity and guidance in life. Our first production covers Creation, the Book of Jonah, and a Christian Reflection Prayer. We have other experiences in development that will continue the mission and are based in the Word.

When: January 6 – 29
Where: 3300 TW King Rd E, Southlake
Cost: Adults $25, Kids (4-12) $12.50

Click here to get your tickets and information!

retroskateallenicerink

2. Retro Skate (Allen Community Ice Rink) – Sat, Jan 8, 2022

Come skate to sounds of the 70s and 80s at the Allen Community Ice Rink on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.! Receive a FREE skate rental with donation of a non-perishable food item.

When: January 8, 11.45 am – 1.45 pm
Where: Allen Community Ice Rink
Cost:  $5 admission; $3 skate rental

Dinosaurs Live! – Heard Museum

3. Dinosaurs Live! (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary) – Until Feb 21st

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.

