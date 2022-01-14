Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Whether you want to get out of the house to enjoy something for you and your family or you plan on watching the Dallas Cowboys play, there is something for everybody to do this weekend!

1. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (Will Rogers Memorial Center) – Until Feb. 5th

This Thing is Legendary! It’s not just a slogan. It’s why the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is the most authentic western lifestyle experience anywhere – since 1896. It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s 23 days of what makes Fort Worth the greatest city in Texas. There’s livestock and horse shows, kid-friendly activities and exhibits, live music, carnival midway great food and plenty of rodeo action.

Website: http://www.fwssr.com

http://www.fwssr.com Line/Box Office Phone: 817/877-2400

817/877-2400 Cost: General grounds admission: $12 adults; $6 children ages 6–16; free for age 5 and younger. Rodeo tickets sold separately ($30 for gallery seating; $50 for plaza level; kids 2 and older must have a ticket for admission to rodeo performances) and include grounds admission.

General grounds admission: $12 adults; $6 children ages 6–16; free for age 5 and younger. Rodeo tickets sold separately ($30 for gallery seating; $50 for plaza level; kids 2 and older must have a ticket for admission to rodeo performances) and include grounds admission. Ages: All ages

To learn more about this fun event, click here!

2. Dallas Area Train Show (Sat. Jan. 15th – Sun. Jan. 16th) – Plano Centre | 2000 East Spring Creek Parkway

Experience the largest model train show in the North Dallas area. Everyone’s welcome – from the novice inexperienced to the seasoned engineer.

Admission $10.00 per person; Children 12 and under are FREE. Sorry, we can only accept cash at the door.

To learn more or to get your tickets, click here!

3. The Journey Dome (3300 TW King Rd E, Southlake) – Until Jan. 29th

The Journey Dome is an immersive Christian experience to entertain, educate and enlighten people of faith and people seeking clarity and guidance in life. Our first production covers Creation, the Book of Jonah, and a Christian Reflection Prayer. We have other experiences in development that will continue the mission and are based in the Word.

When: January 6 – 29

Where: 3300 TW King Rd E, Southlake

Cost: Adults $25, Kids (4-12) $12.50

Click here to get your tickets and information!

4. Dinosaurs Live! (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary) – Until Feb 21st

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.