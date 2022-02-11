Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

With the Super Bowl this Sunday and Valentine’s Day the next day, this weekend is packed full of fun for you and your family so don’t miss out on these incredible events! Ja

1. Big Daddy Weave Concert with special guest, Mike Donehey (Sunnyvale First Baptist Church) – Fri. February 11, 2022 (7PM)

Big Daddy Weave is going to be in concert at Sunnyvale First Baptist Church with special guest, Mike Donehey (formerly lead singer of Tenth Avenue North)! KCBI’s own Sunny Delfyette will there so make sure you come by our table to visit and get some free KCBI swag!

You can learn more or purchase your tickets here!

2. Night Of Laughter with Dr. Dennis Swanberg (Central Baptist Church – Crandall, Texas) – Sat. February 12, 2022 (5PM)

Please join us for a night of laughter and fun when Central Baptist Church hosts comedian and encourager Dr. Dennis Swanberg!

Free childcare will be provided for children ages 0-12 (babies through 6th grade). You must pre-register your children to use the provided childcare by filling out the online form here.

Dennis Swanberg, an encouraging speaker, comedian, and humorist, served the local church in pastoral ministry for 23 years. Then, in 1995 Dennis took a leap of faith when he stepped down as church pastor and stepped up to the microphone on stages and platforms all across America and the World.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased here!

3. Dinosaurs Live! (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary) – Until Feb 21st

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.