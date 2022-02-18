Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

In addition to these amazing weekend activities, don’t miss out on a chance to win (2) FREE VIP HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference tickets! Just download the FREE KCBI app and you can register to win this weekend!

1. Life Surge Dallas (Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – Dallas) – Sat. February 19, 2022

LIFE SURGE Dallas will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on February 19, 2022! This one-day conference features encouragement from Willie Robertson, Nick Vujicic, Priscilla Shirer, and music from Maverick City Music. You’ll experience worship music, life-changing teaching, and transformational community.

Click here to learn more about Life Surge!

2. Frost Fest (Levy Event Plaza – Las Colinas Irving) – Sat. February 19, 2022 (10am – 1pm)

Cold weather fun comes to Irving with the annual Frost Fest, a free winter festival, featuring rarely seen fluffy snow and fun activities. Come enjoy the cool side of winter weather without the freezing rain and slick roads. The admission is free! The event includes:

Snow tubing hills (riders must be at least 42 inches tall)

A snow play area

Petting farm

Ice carving

Face paint/Airbrush tattooing

Free train rides

Crafts

Complimentary photo station

You can visit here to learn more!

3. Dinosaurs Live! (Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary) – Final Weekend

Visitors to Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney, Texas will be able to let their imagination run wild as they travel back in time along a half-mile nature trail with ten life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

During the 16th annual Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit, these animatronic dinosaurs will move and roar, providing an experience sure to captivate visitors. This exhibit will also offer interesting facts about both herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs.

The exhibit features the infamous Tyrannosaurus Rex, a spitting Dilophosaurus, an Acrocanthosaurus, an Allosaurus, a Brachiosaurus, a Diabloceratops, a Megalosaurus, a Stegoceras, a Therizinosaurus, and a Utahraptor.

Children and the young at heart will also have the opportunity to play on stationary baby dinosaurs, a photo-op Tyrannosaurus rex and a photo op Pachyrhinosaurus. This year’s exhibit will also a feature an outdoor hadrosaur fossil dig to inspire future paleontologists.