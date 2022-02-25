Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though it’s a chilly weekend ahead for us, there are still lots of fun things going on that you need to check out!

1. HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible Conference 2022 (First Baptist Dallas) – Fri. February 25 – Sat. February 26th

The HeartStrong Faith Women’s conference is a gathering of women coming together to worship, pray, learn, and ultimately, lead others to Christ. Women will grow and flourish as they root themselves in the good soil of the Gospel, gaining influence and impact for the Kingdom of God.

On February 25-26, virtually online or in-person at First Baptist Dallas, you can join thousands of women seeking to go deeper in their faith as they come together for encouraging fellowship, heartfelt worship, and dynamic Bible teaching by renowned speakers Sheila Walsh, Rebecca Carrell, Laura Story, Liz Rodriguez, Julia Jeffress Sadler and Nika Spaulding. The theme of this year’s conference is “Beloved: A Journey through 1 John.”

Learn more and get your tickets here: https://www.heartstrongfaith.com/

2. Monster Energy AMA Supercross (AT&T Stadium – Arlington) – Sat. February 26, 2022

Returning to at AT&T Stadium, Monster Energy Supercross is most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world today. Part aerial excitement, part high-speed chase, Supercross was founded and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) in 1974 and is currently co-sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the official global governing body for motorcycle racing, thus making it a formal World Championship.

Set inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds, visiting 13 different states in 2019 to perform in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide.

The race series features the world’s most talented endurance athletes competing on custom designed tracks launching up to 30 feet in the air and covering distances of up to 90 feet all while navigating obstacles and each other on 225-pound motorcycles. With an industry leading digital footprint bolstered by an immersive social experience and live action in stadiums, Supercross is a thrilling spectacle where action sports and motorsports collide.

Website: https://www.supercrosslive.com/tickets

https://www.supercrosslive.com/tickets Line/Box Office Phone: Feld Entertainment customer service: 800/844-3545

Feld Entertainment customer service: 800/844-3545 Cost: Tickets from $40 for the show; $15 each for FanFest admission

Tickets from $40 for the show; $15 each for FanFest admission Ages: All ages

3. Dallas Blooms: Birds in Paradise (Dallas Arboretum & Botanical Garden) – Until April 10th

Named by Southern Living as one of “The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South,” the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest. Presented by Veritex Community Bank, the festival runs February 19 to April 10, 2022.

With the theme “Birds in Paradise,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of spring bulbs, 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees. Highlights include four larger-than-life peacock topiaries, 500,000 spring blooming bulbs and a variety of themed programming, including bird talks, bird flight shows, demonstrations and more.