Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

1. Called and Missioned: Care Net’s Pro-Life Men’s Conference (Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship) – Fri. March 4th – Sat. March 5th

Protecting the unborn and championing the cause of life isn’t just for women. In fact, at Care Net we long to see a movement of men who are passionate about pro-life issues be mobilized into abundant life action.

That’s why we’re pleased to announce our first ever Pro-Life Men’s Conference. Make plans now to attend this amazing, two-day event, March 4-5, 2022 at Oak Cliff Fellowship in Dallas, Texas.

If you’re committed to protecting the unborn and want to grow in your walk with God while learning more about how to be a champion for abundant life in your community, this conference is for you.

The conference features dynamic messages from respected Christian voices you know: Dr. Tony Evans, Stephen Arteburn, David Platt, Samuel Rodriguez, Amy Ford, and Care Net President, Roland C. Warren. There will be breakout sessions and times for you to connect with other leaders, grow, and process. Plus, we’ll have times of worship and a fun night of comedy with talented entertainer, Michael, Jr.

The Called and Missioned Pro-Life Men’s Conference is an amazing opportunity for you to learn from the best and reignite your fire for what God can do in and through us to promote abundant life.

P.S. There will be BBQ!

2. North Texas Irish Festival (Fair Park – Dallas) – Fri. March 4th, 2022 – Sun. March 6th, 2022

The North Texas Irish Festival makes its triumphant return to Dallas’s Fair Park March 4–6, bringing with it all the music, dance, culture and excitement that this well-loved, family-friendly event creates to celebrate the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.

In celebration of this 40th festival, the event recognizes the rich culture of Irish music and the organic growth of this Irish tradition in North Texas, made possible by 40 years of volunteers dedicated to keeping traditions alive to share with all.

Tens of thousands of people will come from across Texas and other parts of the country to visit the North Texas Irish Festival, one of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S. This family-friendly event features live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages, both indoors and outdoors, throughout Fair Park.

Attendees will also enjoy horse shows, fencing demonstrations, sheepherding demonstrations, beer and whiskey tastings, genealogy research opportunities, shopping, animal rescue groups, child-friendly entertainment, and free arts and crafts for the kids.

Music, dancing, fencing demonstrations, horse displays, Celtic storytelling, animal rescue groups, Shepherd’s pie, Irish stew, dozens of activities for kids and child-friendly entertainment, and chef demonstrations are all found at this family-friendly festival.

3. Better Life Nite (Arlington Music Hall) – Fri. March 4th, 2022

Better Life Nite is a one night event designed to take you to the next level of living a more happy, healthy, successful life.

It will be a night filled with laughter, hope, worship and a message from April Osteen Simons that will inspire your faith, awaken your purpose and challenge you to make every day better than ever! Bring a friend, co-worker, family member and get ready to be inspired, refreshed and celebrate life!

