Jay Allen Plans Your Weekend!

Even though rain is expected on Friday, the rest of the weekend looks beautiful with sunshine and lots of opportunities for fun with your family and friends! Check these cool events out.

1. Trinity River Audubon Center Guided Nature Hike (Trinity River Audubon Center) – Sat. March 12th (8:30am – 9:30am)

Hit the trails for a guided hike! Join us for a guided tour led by one of our educators on the Trinity River Audubon Center Trails! Learn about our surrounding habitat while you enjoy a hike. Open to all ages. Entry to the grounds is included in your ticket price.

2. Prairie Playland Grand Opening (Trader’s Village – Grand Prairie) – Sat. March 12th, 2022 (11am – 8pm)

Traders Village will be OPEN ALL WEEK, March 12-20, 2022 for the Grand Opening of Prairie Playland. Join during Spring Break for live music, activities for kids, entertainment, and of course all of the 12 amusement park rides will be open 11AM-8PM! Don’t spend a fortune during Spring Break 2022, bring the whole family to the Prairie Playland for rides, food, and live entertainment.

When: March 12 – March 20

Where: Traders Village, Grand Prairie

Cost: Free admission, $5 parking

3. Prehistoric Park: Return Of The Dinosaurs (Meadowmere Park – Grapevine) – Until April 3rd

The Dinosaurs return to Grapevine this spring! LEARN about Grapevine’s prehistoric past while roaming through the newly-expanded exhibition of animatronic dinosaurs. DIG into the action and enjoy hands-on activities for the whole family. EXPLORE the biggest show yet! Day or night with Dinos After Dark exhibit hours. Activities include Boneyard Games, Dig Site to uncover the past, Tracks Trail, Amber Fossil Craft, numerous Exhibit Displays, and Animatronic Dinosaurs

When: through April 3

Where: Meadowmere Park, Grapevine

Cost: $29 per vehicle, up to 6 persons

4. 41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival (Greenville Avenue – Dallas) – Sat. March 12th (9am – 3pm)

Parade: will begin at 11 am on Greenville Avenue at Blackwell Street and end at SMU Boulevard and Central Expressway. See the parade route here.

Festival: will run from 9 am until 3 pm, at the Festival Zone – 5111 Greenville Avenue – featuring food trucks, exhibitor booths, sponsor exhibits, family-friendly activities, and a VIP Tailgate Area.

This year’s parade Grand Marshall will be Dallas Maverick’s living legend, Dirk Nowitski!

Learn more about this cool event here!